Locals clean up Godavari river, remove 500 kg pastic waste in Rajamahendravaram

20 volunteers took part in the drive covering a 200-metre stretch at Pushkar Ghat

April 09, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Bring Back Glory group volunteers removing plastic from the Godavari at Pushkar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday.

Bring Back Glory group volunteers removing plastic from the Godavari at Pushkar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

A group of volunteers under the banner of ‘Bring Back Glory’ on Sunday removed 500 kilograms of plastic waste and clothes from the Godavari river at Pushkar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram city as part of the Clean Godavari initiative.  

Twenty volunteers, mostly youth including girls, have covered the 200-metre stretch, where visitors are dumping plastic and clothes into the river. 

In a release, volunteers Nagaraju Mygupula and Charan Sanjeev Tadimella said many devotees were also dumping puja materials into the river at the ghat. We spared a few hours to keep the river clean in the city. 

The civic group has invited the youth to join them to intensify the drive in the coming months.

