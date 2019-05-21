Locally grown Alphonso hits the market

A delectable variety that is prized for its sweetness and flavour, the world-famous Alphonso is now being locally grown and sold in limited quantities.

Cultivated mainly in Western India, the Alphonso is renowned as the leading variety of mangoes across the country. Small in size, the mangoes are recognisable for their bright yellow, thin skin with a tinge of red on the top.

The wrinkle-free fruit popular for its aroma and taste is being grown as a pilot project on a government farm at Krishi Vigyan Kendram, Rampachodavaram in East Godavari district under the guidance of Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University and by an entrepreneur on a leased land at Anandapuram in Visakhapatnam district. In both places, it is being cultivated in an area of 10 acres.

The Alphonso is available for individual and corporate purchase at Swaraj Naturals at Peda Waltair and Millet World at Waltair Uplands here. An entrepreneur-turned-organic farmer K.V. Suresh Kumar is growing Alphonso mangoes and selling the 100% naturally grown and ripened fruits at ₹150 to ₹200 per kg depending on the size.

“The mangoes are selling like hot cakes as word of mouth spreads. We are ready to sell them in bulk to corporates. In just four to five days, two-and-a-half tonnes of mangoes have been sold,” Mr. Suresh Kumar told The Hindu.

For the corporates, the mangoes are supplied in boxes containing seven to eight kg of fruitss.

The Portuguese introduced Alphonso grafting in the Konkan and it is available in plenty in Raigad, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra. It hits the market in May-June. “Though it is at a nascent stage, the Alphonso is going to become the most sought-after among all mango varieties in a cosmopolitan city like Visakhapatnam in a few years’ time,” Mr. Suresh Kumar said.

Among various types of mangoes, Banginapalle, Suvarnarekha, Kottapalli Kobbari, Cheruku Rasalu and Panukulu are high in demand in various parts of the State.