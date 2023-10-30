Local people extended support voluntarily for rail accident victims

October 30, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Many local people of Kantakapalli, Alamanda, Kothavalasa and other areas extended their wholehearted support to the rail accident victims from Sunday night to early hours of Monday. Initially, they thought that it was a minor accident and derailment of the train. Later knowing about the seriousness, they rushed to the spot with water, milk and food packets.

Andhra train accident LIVE updates

As both Palasa passenger and Rayagada passengers did not have pantry cars, the passengers always buy food and water at the railway stations. The locals’ timely support has helped them a lot. A local woman B. Lakshmi said they helped the passengers to make phone calls as some of them did not have mobiles and others lost them in the incident. Gurudeva Charitable Trust founder Raparthi Jagadish Babu sent doctors and volunteers to the spot.

“I was held up in a function at Jnana Saraswati temple of Vizianagaram when the accident took place. As soon as I got the information, I made my teams to rush to the spot from Mangalapam of Kothavalasa mandal to Kantakpalli. We provided water and food for the railway and police personnel at the accident spot on Monday afternoon too,” said Mr. Jagadish Babu.