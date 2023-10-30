HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Local people extended support voluntarily for rail accident victims

The locals’ timely support has helped them a lot

October 30, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau,K Srinivasa Rao
Rescue and restoration work underway after multiple coaches of two passenger trains derailed following collision that killed at least 13 people and injured several others, in Vizianagaram district, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Rescue and restoration work underway after multiple coaches of two passenger trains derailed following collision that killed at least 13 people and injured several others, in Vizianagaram district, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Many local people of Kantakapalli, Alamanda, Kothavalasa and other areas extended their wholehearted support to the rail accident victims from Sunday night to early hours of Monday. Initially, they thought that it was a minor accident and derailment of the train. Later knowing about the seriousness, they rushed to the spot with water, milk and food packets.

Andhra train accident LIVE updates

As both Palasa passenger and Rayagada passengers did not have pantry cars, the passengers always buy food and water at the railway stations. The locals’ timely support has helped them a lot. A local woman B. Lakshmi said they helped the passengers to make phone calls as some of them did not have mobiles and others lost them in the incident. Gurudeva Charitable Trust founder Raparthi Jagadish Babu sent doctors and volunteers to the spot.

“I was held up in a function at Jnana Saraswati temple of Vizianagaram when the accident took place. As soon as I got the information, I made my teams to rush to the spot from Mangalapam of Kothavalasa mandal to Kantakpalli. We provided water and food for the railway and police personnel at the accident spot on Monday afternoon too,” said Mr. Jagadish Babu.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / railway accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.