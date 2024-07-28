Local leaders honour head constable for decade-long charitable work in Parvathipuram-Manyam district

Several local leaders, led by Jana Sena Party IT wing coordinator Paila Satyanarayana, on Sunday felicitated head constable Komiri Krishnamurthy for taking up charitable activities without any break for the last one decade. Mr. Krishnamurthy distributed blankets and utensils to the needy women and physically challenged persons at Ippalavalasa village of Sitanagaram mandal of Parvathipuram-Manyam district.

Mr. Krishnamurthy received several awards and appreciation letters from higher authorities for contributing a part of his salary every month towards service activities. Mr. Satyanarayana said that Mr. Krishnamurthy was an inspiration to all common people to take up charitable activities within their limited resources. Former sarpanch of the village Udumula Satyanarayana and others were present.