Local holidays on days of polling in Guntur

Collector and District Election Authority A.S. Dinesh Kumar has issued orders declaring local holidays on the days of polling — February 9, 13, 17, and 21 — for all government offices, local bodies and government institutions in areas where elections to the the office of Sarpanch and ward members of gram panchayats will take place in Guntur district, under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

According to proceedings issued on February 2, Mr. Dinesh Kumar said that in view of elections, the managements of those undertakings and firms are requested to declare on poll days a paid holiday in the areas concerned for the elections and that any other subsequent holiday may be made a working day, so that their production target may not be affected.

Further, Central government employees who are bonafide voters and desire to exercise their franchise are also permitted to avail the facility subject to the normal exigencies of service, either by way of coming late to office or by being allowed to leave office early or a short absence on that polling day.