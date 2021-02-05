Andhra Pradesh

Local Complaints Committee formed to redress sexual harassment complaints

Following instructions from the District Collector, a ‘Local Complaints Committee’ was constituted to redress the complaints made by women who are subjected to sexual harassment at their workplace, here on Thursday.

P. Usha, Director of Dr. Durgabai Deshmukh Centre for Women’s Studies, Andhra University, was nominated for the post of chairperson for the committee for a period of three years.

D. Prameela Gandhi from the Department of Forests, legal personnel M.V. Lakshmi, and K. Swarna Kumari from an NGO are the remaining members.

Project Director ,Women and Child Welfare Department, N. Sita Mahalakshmi will be Ex-officio member. Vice-Chancellor Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy congratulated Dr. Usha.

