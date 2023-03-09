ADVERTISEMENT

Local complaint panels at district level soon: Minister

March 09, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Women and Child Welfare K.V. Ushasri Charan has said the State government will set up internal complaint committees (ICCs) at the State level and local complaint committees (LCCs) at the district level as per the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court.  

She was speaking at a meet organised with all Heads of Departments (HoDs) at the Secretariat on Thursday to discuss the modalities of the committees. The Minister said facilities such as toilets for women and feeding rooms also would be set up.

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Women Commissioner Vasireddy Padma said the committee would provide a platform to every woman to speak up about problems faced by them.  She said Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted the committees to be set up without any further delay and that it should begin from the Secretariat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that once the committee was formed, complaints would be resolved within 90 days of filing them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US