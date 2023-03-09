Local complaint panels at district level soon: Minister

March 09, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Minister for Women and Child Welfare K.V. Ushasri Charan has said the State government will set up internal complaint committees (ICCs) at the State level and local complaint committees (LCCs) at the district level as per the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court.

She was speaking at a meet organised with all Heads of Departments (HoDs) at the Secretariat on Thursday to discuss the modalities of the committees. The Minister said facilities such as toilets for women and feeding rooms also would be set up.

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Women Commissioner Vasireddy Padma said the committee would provide a platform to every woman to speak up about problems faced by them. She said Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted the committees to be set up without any further delay and that it should begin from the Secretariat.

She added that once the committee was formed, complaints would be resolved within 90 days of filing them.