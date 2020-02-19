Local body polls: Kollufaults govt. on BC quota

Former Minister Kollu Ravindra has said that 25% quota for the Backward Classes in the local body elections against the stipulated 34% is unfair.
Speaking to newsmen on Tuesday, Mr. Ravindra said: “The population of the Backward Classes in the State is above 50%. The State needs to observe the quota being provided to BCs in the local bodies in other States.”
“The State government has diverted funds from the ST Corporation for the Amma Vodi scheme, but claims to have initiated several measures for the welfare of the Scheduled Tribes,” alleged Mr. Ravindra.
On pending fee reimbursement, Mr. Ravindra said the State government did not clear the pending scholarships and fee reimbursement fund putting students to hardship.
