Local body polls: A.P. Police seek help from Odisha, Chhattisgarh

01 February 2021 23:36 IST

Elections are due in 78 panchayats vulnerable to left wing extremism

Eluru Range DIG K.V. Mohana Rao on Monday sought the help from Odisha and Chhattisgarh police to ensure smooth conduct of the panchayat elections in the areas affected by left wing extremism in East and West Godavari districts.

Mr. Mohana Rao, East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi and CRPF 42nd Battalion Commander Sateesh Babu discussed the strategy to counter any possible disturbance by the left wing extremist groups during the polls in the bordering districts. The SPs from Sukma district in Chhattisgarh and Malkangiri in Odisha participated in the meeting held in virtual mode. The Andhra Pradesh police explained the prevailing situation and sought strategic support to ensure smooth conduct the elections in 78 panchayats affected by the left wing extremist activities.

“The talks focused on the ground level situation, counter strategies, identification of locations for deployment of forces and placing ammunition on the bordering locations to face any eventuality,” said an official release by Mr. Adnan Nayeem Asmi.