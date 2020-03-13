Local body polls: 150 nominations filed in city

As many as 150 nominations were filed by former corporators, senior leaders and young politicians to contest from the 64 municipal wards on Thursday, the second and penultimate day for submission of nominations for the ordinary elections to the city municipal council.

Among them, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas’s daughter Kesineni Swetha has filed nomination to contest from the 11th municipal division of the city on behalf of Telugu Desam Party. Ms. Swetha, 23-year-old mayoral candidate from TDP, filed the nomination at VMC office in the presence of former mayor Koneru Sreedhar. The office of mayor is reserved for women (general).

On behalf of the ruling YSR Congress Party 59 nominations were filed on the second day, while 43 nominations were filed by TDP leaders and Bharatiya Janata Party candidates filed 10 nominations, Indian National Congress candidates filed six nominations, Jana Sena Party filed five nominations, MIM candidates filed two and India Union Muslim League candidate filed one nomination. Fifteen nominations were filed by independent candidates from various wards.

So far, a total of 168 nominations were filed and YSRCP candidates filed 66 nominations and TDP candidates filed 49 nominations. Friday is the last day for filing of nominations and the final list of candidates will published on March 16.