Local body polls: 14.80 lakh voters to exercise franchise in Vizianagaram

Around 14.80 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in the local body polls in 34 mandals in Vizianagaram district in three phases.
The authorities will set up 9,102 polling stations in 959 panchayats. As per the schedule finalised by the State Election Commission (SEC), 15 mandals in Parvatipuram division will go to polls on February 15, nine mandals on February 17 and 10 mandals on February 21.
The notification for the first phase of the polls for 415 panchayats under Parvatipuram division will be issued on February 2. The nominations will be accepted till February 4 and the last day for withdrawal of nomination is February 8. The final list of candidates will be announced on February 8, said Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal, adding that 10,011 polling officers will oversee the election process.
Training programme
“We will conduct training programmes for the polling staff in two phases. The staff should understand the rules, regulations and guidelines to avoid any mistake,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Police Department has reportedly sought additional forces in the ‘sensitive villages’. Vizianagaram SP B. Rajakumari said the candidates who wanted to campaign in public places should obtain permission from the offices of the respective DSPs.
In review meeting with the senior officials to know the data pertaining to sensitive places, Ms. Rajakumari suggested the officials to study the previous election to get information about the situation.
