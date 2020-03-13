Local body elections: Kanna urges ECI to intervene

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has expressed grave concern over the situation in the State, and said he has lost hope of a free and fair election to the local bodies.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Lakshminarayana urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to cancel the ongoing process, and conduct the elections with security by the Central forces.

The State unit of the BJP had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the situation, he said.

The party Rajya Sabha members would apprise Mr. Shah and party all-India president J.P. Nadda of the situation, he added.

Condemning the “undemocratic manner,” he said the police and other officials were acting at the behest of the ruling YSRCP leaders, and no action was taken even if nominees were threatened or papers torn in the presence of the police.

Nominations were being rejected on flimsy grounds and threats to life were being made to force the Opposition nominees to withdraw.

In Guntur, the nominees who agreed to file papers backed out fearing for their lives, he said.

In East and West Godavari districts, the officials were threatening the opposition nominees with land acquisition. The State Election Commission remained a mute spectator, he alleged.

Snipe at CM

He said the Ordinance on checking electoral malpractices by amending the A.P. Panchayat Raj Act was brought to intimidate the Opposition as it allowed action even after three months. The Chief Minister encroached upon the powers of the election commission too, he said.

The village volunteer system was being misused to campaign for the YSRCP. Stating that all the opposition parties were targeted, he dared the Chief Minister to implement the Ordinance impartially.

During the press conference, a party member from Durgi in Guntur district called and informed Mr. Lakshminarayana that the police were threatening him with filing false cases.

Party MLC P.V.N. Madhav, former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, city president M. Ravindra and State secretary Kasi Viswanatha Raju were among those present.