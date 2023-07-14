HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Local bodies will be self-reliant if TDP comes to power, says A.P. Panchayat Raj Chamber leader

July 14, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Chambers vice-president Anepu Ramakrishna on Thursday alleged that YSRCP government ruined all local bodies including Zilla Parishads, panchayats and municipalities financially by diverting ₹8,660 crore of funds sanctioned by the Union government through the 14th and 15th Finance Commission.

In a press release, he alleged that sarpanches of all parties were unable to ensure even basic amenities and sanitation in villages in the absence of funds from the government.

He asked the government to release funds and provide free power to panchayat buildings. Mr. Anepu Ramakrishna expressed concern over parallel administrative system with the appointment of volunteers in villages.

“Elected sarpanches should have more powers and responsibilities. But it is missing the volunteers’ system. We strongly oppose this. The issues of local bodies have been brought to the notice of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada. The local bodies will be self-reliant if TDP is voted to power,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.