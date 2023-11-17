HamberMenu
Local artisans urged to apply for ‘PM Viswakarma Yojana’ scheme

November 17, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao asked the traditional artisans to apply for loans under the Pradhan Mantri Viswakarma Yojana scheme.

In a statement on Friday, the district collector said that the ‘Pradhan Mantri Viswakarma’, a Central government  scheme, was aimed at providing skill training and extending loans to the artisans and craftspeople, engaged in 18 trades such as carpenter, boat maker, armourer, blacksmith, hammer and tool-kit maker, locksmith, goldsmith, potter, washerman, tailor, and fishing-net maker, among others.

The collateral-free enterprise development loan of up to ₹3 lakh at a concessional rate of interest at 5 per cent will be given to the identified beneficiaries. The aspiring candidates should 18 years of age and not availed any benefits under schemes like Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), PM Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), and PM Mudram, he said.

Additionally, only one person in the family is eligible under the scheme and family members of government employees are not eligible. Aadhar card, bank pass book, residential certificate, ration card, and other documents have to be submitted while applying under the scheme. The applications can be  uploaded on the website: https://pmvishwakarma.gov.in.

