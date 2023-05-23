ADVERTISEMENT

Loans worth ₹2,000 crore given away to women, FPOs under Central govt. schemes at Eluru

May 23, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - ELURU

Agri-finance will be provided in two lakh villages across the country, says bank official

The Hindu Bureau

Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh and HDFC Bank Group Head Rahul Shukla looking at a drone meant for agri operations displayed during a loan mela in Eluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

HDFC Bank Group Head (Commercial and Rural Banking) Rahul Shukla on Tuesday announced that the bank had set a target to provide agri-finance in two lakh villages across the country. 

Mr. Shukla accompanied by Eluru Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh disbursed loans worth ₹2,000 crore to women and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) through the Central government schemes, PMEGP and PMFMP, during a joint loan mela here. 

Addressing the gathering of farmers and entrepreneurs, Mr. Shukla said that agri startups would also be given priority in financing in rural pockets. 

“In Andhra Pradesh, nearly 15,000 farmers, FPOs, and MSME units will be provided loans through a series of loan melas,” he said. 

Growth potential

Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh said that the loan mela would be helpful for various sections of people associated with agriculture and allied sectors in the Krishna-Godavari region. “The Krishna-Godavari region has thriving aquaculture and agriculture sectors which got a further fillip by the interlinking of the Krishna and Godavari rivers. The oil palm plantations are another major growth drivers. The loans given under the PMEGP and PMFMP will also help women entrepreneurs to grow their business and prosper,” he said. 

The officials of the Agriculture, Aquaculture, Rural Development Authority, and Animal Husbandry conducted an exhibition during the loan mela.

