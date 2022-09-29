Loan apps cases: Five arrested by Krishna police

ADVERTISEMENT

The Krishna district police arrested five persons in a loan apps case under various police stations on Thursday. Superintendent of Police P. Joshua presented the accused before the media at a press conference at Machilipatnam.

The accused include brothers Rahul Singh and Rohit Kumar of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Jay Sankar Upadhyay, a news reporter from Ayodhya, and Abhishek Kumar Sinha of Utham Nagar in New Delhi. One more person Haktar Hussain from Hyderabad was also arrested. Mr. Joshua said that the gang was involved in collecting sensitive data of their victims through social media and other platforms, offering loans and harassing the victims later.

He said that accused handled over ₹91.84 crore through 15 bank accounts so far. They were booked in five cases.