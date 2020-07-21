LKG, UKG in govt. schools from this academic year: Minister

VIJAYAWADA

21 July 2020 23:22 IST

Minister for Human Resources Development Adimulapu Suresh has announced the commencement of the pre-primary education, Lower Kindergarten and Upper Kindergarten, in all the government schools from the coming academic year.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Mr. Suresh also announced that the schools in the State would reopen on September 5 in line with the guidelines issued by the Central government.

He said LKG and UKG classes would be taught in 55,607 anganwadi centres across the State and 11,657 of them were within the premises of the government schools or adjacent to them. He said all the anganwadi centres would be integrated with the schools and anganwadi teachers and school teachers would jointly run classes. He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked for a committee to be formed to prepare guidelines for the pre-primary education.

Training for students

Mr. Suresh said that the government decided to post a Joint Director in the Education Department for every district to improve standards. He said students in junior colleges would be provided training for IIT, EAMCET and other competitive examinations besides setting up more government junior colleges.

He further said that Mr. Jagan asked officials to create State-level director posts to supervise English medium education and Jagananna Gorumudda programmes.

Mr. Suresh said that skill and employment training would be given to students from Class VIII by introducing various, computer, hardware and other programmes.

The Minister said that students were being given dry ration at their doorstep due to COVID pandemic and soon the third phase of distribution would begin.

He said students of classes I to V, their parents and teachers would be given handbooks from the coming academic year and workbooks would be given to students for every subject.

He said the school permissions system has been made available online now and every year academic auditing of the schools would be done.