Living with the ‘new normal’

Even if a vaccine is given, immunity may not last long and people have to learn to live with the virus for years to come, feel a section of health professionals

Prakasam district registered zero cases in May when the last set of the COVID-19 positive persons who had returned from New Delhi after attending a religious congregation, returned home on recovery. But the infections rose again gradually and active cases remained at 15,000-plus on each day by September.

Thanks to the relentless efforts of health professionals, the district with four million population registered a smart 98.32% recovery rate and a death rate of 0.92% in the week that ended giving confidence to people to resume their normal activities without fear, hoping for better days. Reports over development of a vaccine with up to 90% effectiveness added to their optimism over return of normalcy.

The battle against the dreaded disease is still not over. There could be no room for complacency as a second wave of coronavirus may grip the district during winter, warn health professionals.

"The next three months may see an increase in fresh cases. We may have to live with COVID-19 for months or even years," Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr. D. Sriramulu tells The Hindu.

Situation eased

But the health situation has witnessed a change for the better now enabling the health administrators to de-reserve over 500 beds allocated for treating coronavirus cases earlier, to treat patients suffering from other diseases.

The occupancy has now declined to less than 200 patients in the 11 designated COVID-19 hospitals with a bed strength of over 1,400 patients. Hence the district administration has decided to denotify four private hospitals roped in for COVID care, explains District Collector P. Bhaskar.

A vaccine may not be available to the general public immediately and immunity may not last forever too. People will have to learn to live with the ‘new normal’. There could be no compromise on wearing a face mask, maintaining physical distance and washing hands from time to time to keep the disease at bay, says Indian Medical Association State general secretary Dr. P. Phanidhar.

People should also be made aware of the symptoms of the disease as starting treatment early is the key for recovery. The fatalities were mainly caused by delayed arrival of patients with comorbidities much after lung infection had set in.