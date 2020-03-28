Living under a lockdown

On March 22, the entire country stayed indoors in solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to people to voluntarily stay indoors from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

By the end of the day, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced a lockdown of the entire State up to March 31 after reviewing the situation in other States. Two days later, as people were still coming to terms with the lockdown, Mr. Modi appeared on television at 8 p.m. on Tuesday to annouce that in four hours, the entire country would go into a total lockdown beginning Tuesday midnight.

Though people were largely determined to abide by the Prime Minister’s call, the self-isolation and social distancing measures seem to have gone for a toss in the days to come, thanks to a lack of well thought-out measures by the administration and a sense of panic among people.

People rushed to rythu bazaars and supermarkets, jostling for groceries — thus doing exactly what the Central and the state governments were urging them not to Panic buying ensued as customers began hoarding essentials for months, fearing that the lockdown might be extended well beyond 21 days.

Officials then attempted to decongest markets by opening them in multiple open areas across cities and towns, and relaxed the timings to minimise travel distance for locals and ensure less crowding. In addition, across the State, traders and

supermarkets were roped in to deliver groceries at the doorstep of their customers.

Efforts in vain?

However, all these efforts are at the risk of going in vain as people are now defying government orders and venturing out of their homes even when it is not needed. A recent instance is that of several residents of the State who wanted to reach their native villages from Telangana, days after the lockdown was announced.

Meanwhile, officials including the police, NGOs and political parties, are taking care of the homeless. Sanitation workers are being provided food and transport facilities, which were not offered initially. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has opened up two schools for the homeless where food and care would be provided.

Police excess

Disturbing visuals have emerged of police officials using excessive force against those coming out of their homes. Several people who had come out to buy essentials, or even those who provide essential services, have been targeted by the police. This has led to fear among the public who are now scared of stepping out to buy groceries.

Police high-handedness has allegedly prevented online grocery and food delivery services from operating initially as workers refused to show up fearing police action.

However, the police, too, are on the frontlines in maintaining law and order besides guarding high-risk containment zones round the clock.

Stress on more testing

Following a series of surprise announcements of lockdowns, members of the public are worried that the period could extend indefinitely beyond April 14 if the cases continue to rise in the country and in the State.

Experts are of the opinion that an increased number of sample testings would show the real extent of spread of the virus in the State.

However, the Health Department has only collected 384 samples for tests so far while there are 27,929 foreign returnees identified across the State.

Out of a total of 12 positive cases reported as of Friday morning, two are due to direct transmission from patients who have returned from abroad.

In the rest of the cases, close contacts have tested negative, indicating that the infected persons have followed home quarantine guidelines.