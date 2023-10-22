October 22, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan observed that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was playing havoc with the lives of the youth and students by supplying low-quality liquor made with hazardous chemicals.

Addressing a press conference at Kuppam here on Sunday, Mr. Chinta Mohan said that thousands of youth and students stand in queues in front of liquor shops right from the morning.

He said that due to the high level of unemployment in the State, the youth were turning to food delivery boys.

The Congress leader faulted the education policy mooted by the BJP-led NDA government. He said that in Andhra Pradesh, the YSRCP government had spoiled the happiness and future of lakhs of students by depriving them of the scholarships, which were introduced during Indira Gandhi’s regime.

Reiterating his demand for the immediate release of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu from prison, Chinta Mohan felt that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was hell-bent on pursuing vengeful politics, which has no place in a democracy. “It is inhuman on the part of Mr. Jagan for behaving brutally towards 73-year-old Naidu by putting him in jail by foisting false cases,” he said.