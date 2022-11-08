Lives of the poor have turned miserable due to policies of YSRCP govt., says Yanamala

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM
November 07, 2022 23:11 IST

Former Assembly Speaker Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and TDP leaders staging a protest against the YSRCP government in Srikakulam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Sunday alleged that the living standards of all sections of society have deteriorated due to the policies of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Mr. Ramakrishnudu alleged that the State government was imposing a steep financial burden on the poor by collecting garbage tax, fee for regularisation of old houses, fines on auto-rickshaw drivers and so forth.

He said that the people who were vexed by the misrule of the government and were eagerly waiting to vote for the TDP in the general elections to be held in 2024.

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu alleged that the Backward Classes were being targeted with the foisting of false cases upon them. He said that the government had taken no concrete measures to usher in development in north Andhra region and other parts of the State.

TDP Srikakulam Parliamentary wing president Kuna Ravikumar said that people would teach a lesson to the ruling party soon.

Former Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly Kavali Pratibha Bharathi and former MLA Gowthu Sireesha were present.

