Lives of Polavaram displaced families pathetic: Nadendla Manohar

Jana Sena Party leader Nadendla Manohar listening to the woes of people displaced by the Polavaram irrigation project, at Seetaram village in Rampa Agency on Tuesday.

DEVIPATNAM (EAST GODAVARI)

24 March 2021 00:33 IST

JSP seeks fresh cut off dates to fix compensation

Jana Sena Party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Tuesday said the lives of the displaced families of Polavaram irrigation project were pathetic as scores of them had been forced to leave their habitations without the promised resettlement package.

Mr. Manohar visited Seetaram village and resettlement colonies of Kachuluru and Enugulagudem in Devipatnam mandal in Rampa Agency, where the displaced people described their woes and alleged threats by the State authorities to vacate the villages without implementing the R&R package.

“The ongoing Resettlement and Rehabilitation drive exposes many lapses. In Kachuluru and Enugulagudem R&R colonies, the families are deprived of basic facilities. In Seetaram village, the officials have recently razed many houses without providing housing facility and implementing the resettlement package,” said Mr. Manohar.

Cut-off date

Referring to the tales of the affected families, Mr. Manohar said the State government should come up with new cut-off dates to fix the compensation for those who attained 18 years as they should be guaranteed of compensation as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

In Seetaram, the people had been threatened by local officials to vacate their habitation without proper resettlement, he alleged. “The Jana Sena Party will fight against the violation of the human rights and discrepancies in the R&R package. We will decide a future course of action to lend a voice for the displacers,” he said.

Mr. Manohar demanded that the State government depute local officials and organise a grievance meet to document the woes of the displaced families in the resettlement colonies. PAC Member Kandula Durgesh, P. Bala Krishna and other leaders accompanied Mr. Manohar.