Liver transplant done at NRI General Hospital

Doctors at NRI General Hospital in Guntur district have successfully performed a liver transplant on a farmer from Movva in Krishna district. The surgery is said to be the first of its kind by a teaching hospital in the State.

According to a release, the liver of a brain-dead pregnant woman of Gadwal district in Telangana was transplanted to the receiver. She was admitted to KIMS hospital in Kurnool.

A team of doctors led by Dr. Srikanth removed the liver from the woman and shifted it to NRI Hospital on Sunday through a green channel arranged by police from Kurnool to Mangalagiri. The ambulance covered a distance of 370 km in six hours, doctors said.

Dr. Srikanth said that the cost of a liver transplant in private hospitals was about ₹40 lakh but with the cooperation of the hospital management and the State government, the surgery was made affordable.

He also said that three surgical procedures were conducted in 20 hours from collecting the liver to transplanting it safely to the patient.