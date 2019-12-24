Live webcast session of Ravi Shankar on Dec. 29

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will be holding a live webcast session on December 29 at venues all over Andhra Pradesh as part of the Happiness Programme.

Tools and techniques to control the mind and emotions will be taught along with a unique breathing technique called ‘Sudarshan kriya’, which flushes out toxins from the body leaving one refreshed and energised.

The session is open to anyone above 18 years of age. The participants can also learn the secrets of the breath, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

In Visakhapatnam, it is being organised at various centres. More information can be had by calling the Information Centre of The Art of Living at Dondaparty on the mobile nos. 9866516069, 9247776664.