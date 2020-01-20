Andhra Pradesh

Littérateur Hanuma Reddy passes away

B. Hanuma Reddy.

B. Hanuma Reddy.   | Photo Credit: kommurisrinivas

more-in

Several people pay tributes to him

Noted littérateur and Prakasam District Writers Association president B. Hanuma Reddy died following a heart attack here on Sunday.

He was 78 and is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters. The end came when Hanuma Reddy, also a noted lawyer, was chairing the ongoing ninth edition of Telugu writers conference hosted by the asssociation.

He has penned more than 30 books, including ‘Vargakavi Sri Sri,’ ‘Vennela Poovu,’ 'Mahila', ‘Vemula Geetham’, ‘Palleku Dhandampetuthan’ and ‘Reservationlu,’ and won, among other awards, Gidugu Sahitya Puraskar.

Prakasam District Writers Association Secretary P. Venkata Srinivasulu, Abhudhaya Rachayatula Sangham national convenor Penugonda Lakshminarayana, C.P. Brown Seva Samiti president Edamakanti Lakshmi Reddy and Yerranna Sahitya Peetham president M.Sai Kumar were among those who paid their last respects.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 12:46:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/littrateur-hanuma-reddy-passes-away/article30602606.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY