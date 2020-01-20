Littérateur Hanuma Reddy passes away

Noted littérateur and Prakasam District Writers Association president B. Hanuma Reddy died following a heart attack here on Sunday.
He was 78 and is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters. The end came when Hanuma Reddy, also a noted lawyer, was chairing the ongoing ninth edition of Telugu writers conference hosted by the asssociation.
He has penned more than 30 books, including ‘Vargakavi Sri Sri,’ ‘Vennela Poovu,’ 'Mahila', ‘Vemula Geetham’, ‘Palleku Dhandampetuthan’ and ‘Reservationlu,’ and won, among other awards, Gidugu Sahitya Puraskar.
Prakasam District Writers Association Secretary P. Venkata Srinivasulu, Abhudhaya Rachayatula Sangham national convenor Penugonda Lakshminarayana, C.P. Brown Seva Samiti president Edamakanti Lakshmi Reddy and Yerranna Sahitya Peetham president M.Sai Kumar were among those who paid their last respects.
