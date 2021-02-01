‘Little for State in Budget’

GUNTUR

01 February 2021 23:45 IST

Union Budget-2021 has meant little for the people of the State and apart from the lack of substantial allocations to infrastructure, the Budget is discouraging as it has little for the people of the State, observed a section of people here.

Former MP Yelamanchili Sivaji said that the Budget had offered more sops to the corporate sector and this is evident in the manner in which the stock markets have reacted in a “joshful” manner.

“The need of the hour is to support the service sector. A massive fiscal support is needed to revive the sector which had suffered a death blow under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. I also urge the Centre to provide vaccination free of cost. I am also not optimistic about the Agriculture Infrastructure Cess, for which there is no efficient delivery system in our vast rural areas,’’ he said.

