Litigants saved ₹13.30 crore through Lok Adalats: DLSA

More than 4,800 cases were settled during the Lok Adalats conducted by the Nellore District Legal Services Authority, helping litigants save a total of ₹13.30 crore in the process.

Speaking at the National Legal Services Day celebrations here on Saturday, DLSA Secretary P.J. Sudha said that many cases were settled at the Lok Adalats this year.

“As many as 3,650 criminal cases and 525 civil cases were settled through the alternative dispute resolution method in the last one year,” Ms. Sudha said.

“The total amount of money that was saved by the litigants through the settlement of motor vehicle cases through the 478 Lok Adalats held during this period stood at ₹12.44 crore,” Ms. Sudha said.