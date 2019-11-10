Litigants saved ₹13.30 crore through Lok Adalats: DLSA

More than 4,800 cases were settled during the Lok Adalats conducted by the Nellore District Legal Services Authority, helping litigants save a total of ₹13.30 crore in the process.
Speaking at the National Legal Services Day celebrations here on Saturday, DLSA Secretary P.J. Sudha said that many cases were settled at the Lok Adalats this year.
“As many as 3,650 criminal cases and 525 civil cases were settled through the alternative dispute resolution method in the last one year,” Ms. Sudha said.
“The total amount of money that was saved by the litigants through the settlement of motor vehicle cases through the 478 Lok Adalats held during this period stood at ₹12.44 crore,” Ms. Sudha said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.