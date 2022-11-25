Literary award to be presented to writer, film critic K.P. Ashok Kumar today

November 25, 2022 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao will release a book “Vimarsa Veekshanam” (A Critical View), written by Prof. Ch. Suseelamma at a function, scheduled to be held on the premises of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Brindavan Gardens in Guntur district on Saturday. Chairman of the AP Official Language Commission P. Vijaya Babu would be the chief guest on the occasion.

In a statement on Friday, Prof. Suseelamma said the book-launch function would be followed by presentation of Ch. Lakshminarayana Memorial Literary Award to noted writer and film critic K. P. Ashok Kumar. The award, instituted in the memory of her father Ch. Lakshminarayana, is given annually and in the past, it had been given to prominent critics like Kadiyala Rammohan Roy and Rachapalem Chandrasekhar Reddy, she said.