‘Lists prepared by Telangana power utilities inaccurate’

The employees of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) power sector are expressing resentment against the arbitrary relieving of 1,157 employees by the Telangana State power utilities and demand that A.P. Genco, APTransco and discoms absorb them.

The ratio of power consumption of the residuary State of A.P. is only 44% but the allocation of employees was done on the basis of population ratio in A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014 (APRA) i.e. 58% (3,515 out of 6,208), which is an excess allocation of 14% (869 employees), observed a top official in APTransco.

He said as per the APRA and final modalities framed by the Dharmadhikari committee, the following should be the allocation of employees: the total number of allocable employees in APTransco, AP-Genco and APSPDCL are 2,275, 3,443 and 490 respectively (total 6,208), number allocated to A.P. 1,215, 1,920 and 380 (total 3,515) and TS 1,060, 1,523 and 110 (total 2,693).

The TS power utilities are demanding the allotment of an additional 741 employees to A.P utilities over and above the 869 excess allotted under APRA.

The A.P. power utilities refused to accept as the proposal was completely against the APRA and the modalities issued by Dharmadhikari committee which were mutually agreed upon.

The Transco official said the only State cadre employees (all head office employees, all employees above the cadre of Assistant Engineer (AE) in the zones/field and AEs recruited prior to 2008) are allocable whereas Telangana proposed to transfer zonal employees to A.P. in the name of bifurcation. The State-cadre posts are head office posts, 100% of the posts above the AE cadre in the zones/field and the posts occupied by AEs recruited prior to 2008.

The A.P. employees allege that the lists prepared by TS power utilities are incomplete and inaccurate as they did not consider all the State-cadre allocable posts and also failed to consider 100% of the State-cadre allocable employees. These were issues to be resolved by the Dharmadhikari committee and A.P. State government should take necessary steps, the official observed.