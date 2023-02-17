Lists of selected candidates for various posts on APPSC website

February 17, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The list of candidates provisionally admitted for verification of original certificates for the post of Horticulture Officers in A.P. Horticulture Service is available on the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission website http://psc.ap.gov.in.

The certificates’ verification will be held from February 28 to March 1 at 10 a.m. in the Commission office at Vijayawada, said a statement released here.

The Commission has also displayed on its website the list of provisionally admitted candidates for verification of certificates for the post of Extension Officer Grade-I (Supervisor) in A.P. Women Development and Child Welfare sub ordinate service (Only for women) and for the post of Divisional Accounts Officer (Works) Grade-II in A.P. Works Accounts Service. The certificates will be verified on February 28 at 10 a.m. at the Commission’s office.

The lists of candidates selected provisionally for the posts of District Public Relations Officer in A.P. Information Service and Assistant Statistical Officer in A.P. Economics and Statistical Sub-Service are also available on the APPSC website and certificates of these candidates would be verified on March 1 at 10 a.m.

The list of candidates provisionally admitted for certificates’ verification for the post of Assistant Director in Telugu Reporters in A.P. Legislature Service is also available on the website and their certificates will be verified on March 6 at 10 a.m. and candidates provisionally selected for the post of Assistant Public Relation Officer in A.P. Information Subordinate Service can have their certificates verified at the Commission’s office on March 7 at 10 a.m.