List of selected candidates uploaded on APPSC website

December 09, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has uploaded on its website https://psc.ap.gov.in the list of candidates provisionally admitted for verification of original certificates for the posts of Food Safety Officer in A.P. Institute of Preventive Medicine, Public Health Laboratories and Food (Health) Administration Subordinate Service and Junior Translator in A.P. Translation Subordinate Service.

The verification of certificates would be held at 10 a.m. on December 12 at the commission office in Vijayawada.

The commission has also uploaded a list of candidates provisionally admitted for verification of certificates for the posts of District Probation Officer, Grade-II in A.P. Juvenile Welfare Correction Sub-Service (PC-02), Technical Assistant in A.P. Mines and Geology Sub-Service Non-Gazetted (General/Limited Recruitment), Technical Assistant (Geo Physics) in A.P. Ground Water Sub Service and Industrial Promotion Officer in A.P. Industrial Sub-Ordinate Service Non-Gazetted (General/Limited Recruitment).

The verification of original certificates for these posts would be held at 10 a.m. on December 20 at the commission office opposite Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.

