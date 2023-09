List of plays selected at preliminary level for Nandi awards announced

September 19, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV and Theatre Development Corporation chairman Posani Krishna Murali and managing director T. Vijayakumar Reddy announced the list of plays selected at the preliminary level for the Nandi Theatre Awards-2022.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on Tuesday (September 19), the jury members said that out of 115 entries, 38 plays have been selected under five categories—padya natakam (10), social play (6), social playlets (12), children playlets (5) and college/university playlets (5).

A total of 73 awards will be presented to the winning performers and individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plays are: Sri Krishna Kamala Palika, Ananda Nilayam, Vasanta Rajiyam, Narthanasala, Srirama Padukalu, Sri Ramabhakta Thulasidasu, Sri Madhava Varma, Seetakalyanam, Srikalahastheeswara Mahatyam, Srikanta Krishnamacharya, Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje, Vignana Bharatam, Indraprastham, Erra Kaluva, The Imposters, Kalaneta, Pakkinti Mogudu, Gamyasthanala Vaipu, Asthikalu, Atheetham, Kamaniyam, Trijudu, Naanna Nenocchestha, Jarugutunna Katha, Cheekati Puvvu, Kotha Parimalam, Nishabdama! Nee Kharidenta?, Badhyata, Tadhabalyam, Mooduprasnalu, Prapanchatantram, Manchi Gunapatham, Kapiraju, Inkena, Mahabhinishkramana, Udham Singh and Inkennallu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.