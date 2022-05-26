List of Group-I shortlisted candidates on APPSC website

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the provisional list of candidates admitted for oral test (Interview) and the list of candidates short-listed under Sports quota for verification of eligibility for Group-I services is available on the Commission’s website www.psc.ap.gov.in.

In a statement on Thursday, Commission Secretary H. Arun Kumar said the interviews would be held from June 15 (10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) on all working days on the premises of the Commission office, opposite Indira Gandhi Municipal Complex in Vijayawada.

The verification of the original certificates for eligibility under Sports quota would be held from June 6, he said.