List of candidates selected for Group-I Mains exam on APPSC website

Mains Examination for Group-I Services to be held from September 2 to 9

April 13, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has hosted the list of candidates provisionally qualified for the Mains Examination of Group-I Services on its website www.psc.ap.gov.in

In a statement on April 13, Commission Secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said the candidates were selected based on a written examination (Prelims-Objective Type) held on March 17, 2024.

He informed that the Mains Examination for Group-I Services will be held from September 2 to September 9, 2024 (except on September 7).

A total of 1,48,881 aspirants had applied for 81 Group-I posts and of the total 4,496 who qualified for the Mains Examinations, 567 of them were rejected on various grounds.

