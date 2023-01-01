ADVERTISEMENT

Liquor worth ₹81.7 crore sold on the eve of New Year in Andhra Pradesh

January 01, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The consumption of liquor and beer dropped by 6% when compared to the corresponding day in 2021

Tharun Boda

Nearly 40% of the total sale value of liquor and beer were generated from the undivided districts of Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Krishna. | Photo Credit: File photo

Andhra Pradesh registered the sale of liquor worth more than ₹81.7 crore on December 31, 2022 as the tipplers reveled on the eve of New Year. The sale in terms of worth of liquor came down by 13.5% when compared to the sales made on the same day in 2021.

However, a rise in the sales is expected on January 1 (Sunday) as the State government has extended closing time for bars and restaurants and wine shops to 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. respectively.

According to the district-wise live data reports available on the portal of the Prohibition and Excise Department, 87,308 cases of Indian-made liquor and 39,816 cases of beer, all worth ₹81.75 crore, were sold on December 31, 2022. The number of liquor and beer cases consumed came down by 6% when compared to 2021. Over 1.08 lakh cases of IML and 26,902 cases of beer worth ₹94.58 crore were sold on new year’s eve last time.

Similarly, nearly 40% of the liquor and beer sale value generated from three undivided districts of Visakhapatnam (₹12.4 crore), Guntur (₹9.49 crore) and Krishna (₹9.1 crore).

In West Godavari district, liquor worth ₹7.3 crore was sold, while in East Godavari and Prakasam, liquor worth ₹6.59 each was sold. Chittoor saw a sale value of ₹5.65 crore, while Nellore recorded the sales figure of ₹5.06 crore. They were followed by Kadapa (₹4.81 crore), Kurnool (₹4.32 crore), Srikakulam (₹3.79 crore), Vizianagaram (₹3.62 crore), and Anantapur (₹2.96).

Meanwhile, the State witnessed a decline in the sale of liquor and beer in 2022 when compared to that of 2021.

During the last three days of December 2022, liquor worth ₹263.43 was sold when compared to ₹318.85 crore recorded in the corresponding period in 2021.

Similarly, 2.84 crore IML cases and 1.13 crore beer cases worth ₹24,327 crore were sold in 2022, while 2021 saw the sale of 2.48 crore cases of liquor and 78.53 lakh cases of beer worth ₹25,524 crore.

On the occasion of the new year, the State government allowed the bars and restaurants to function till the midnight and wine shops till 1 a.m. on December 31 and January 1. Regular closing time for bars and restaurants is 11 p.m. and for wine shops, it is 9 p.m.

Sales20212022 Difference (%)
December 3194.58 crore81.75 crore-13.57
December 29 to 31318.85 crore263.43 crore-17.38
December2036.16 crore2056.85 crore1.02
Year25524.69 crore24327.14 crore-4.69

Source: Live data by Prohibition and Excise Dept.

