Andhra Pradesh

Liquor worth ₹8 crore sold in one day in Vizag

Despite a steep hike by yet another 50% price on liquor, hundreds continued to throng wine shops in the district on Tuesday. Officials said that liquor worth nearly ₹8 crore was sold on Monday alone.

Assistant Commissioner, Excise & Prohibition, Visakhapatnam district, Mr. Bhaskar Rao, said there was an increase in over 25 to 30% on sale in liquor compared to normal days and an increase of about 40% in average daily revenue on Monday.

“Liquor worth about ₹8 crore is estimated to have been sold in the district in one single day,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 5, 2020 11:58:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/liquor-worth-8-crore-sold-in-one-day-in-vizag/article31513456.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY