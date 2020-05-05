Liquor worth ₹8 crore sold in one day in Vizag

Despite a steep hike by yet another 50% price on liquor, hundreds continued to throng wine shops in the district on Tuesday. Officials said that liquor worth nearly ₹8 crore was sold on Monday alone.
Assistant Commissioner, Excise & Prohibition, Visakhapatnam district, Mr. Bhaskar Rao, said there was an increase in over 25 to 30% on sale in liquor compared to normal days and an increase of about 40% in average daily revenue on Monday.
“Liquor worth about ₹8 crore is estimated to have been sold in the district in one single day,” he said.
