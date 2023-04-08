Liquor smuggling: SEB steps up vigilance on Chittoor-Karnataka border

April 08, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - CHITTOOR

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials have stepped up vigil along the Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border, covering the villages of V. Kota and Kuppam mandals, to check the incidence of liquor and sand smuggling across the borders.

SEB special enforcement officer Sri Lakshmi inspected the Excise stations in the two mandals on Friday and directed the officials to post strict vigil in border villages and on the highways connected to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. She said that the tri-station junction of the Kuppam division remained vulnerable to sand and liquor smuggling.

The official said that apart from the vigil on the smuggling activity, the SEB staff should focus on curbing the menace of brewing illicit liquor in rural areas. “A series of awareness camps should be conducted in the villages which are prone to the brewing of illicit liquor,” Ms. Sri Lakshmi said.

The SEB special officer inspected the records in the Excise stations and sought the staff to properly maintain the sentry registers and general diaries.