ADVERTISEMENT

Liquor smuggling: SEB steps up vigilance on Chittoor-Karnataka border

April 08, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials have stepped up vigil along the Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border, covering the villages of V. Kota and Kuppam mandals, to check the incidence of liquor and sand smuggling across the borders.

SEB special enforcement officer Sri Lakshmi inspected the Excise stations in the two mandals on Friday and directed the officials to post strict vigil in border villages and on the highways connected to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. She said that the tri-station junction of the Kuppam division remained vulnerable to sand and liquor smuggling.

The official said that apart from the vigil on the smuggling activity, the SEB staff should focus on curbing the menace of brewing illicit liquor in rural areas. “A series of awareness camps should be conducted in the villages which are prone to the brewing of illicit liquor,” Ms. Sri Lakshmi said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The SEB special officer inspected the records in the Excise stations and sought the staff to properly maintain the sentry registers and general diaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US