HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Liquor smuggling: SEB steps up vigilance on Chittoor-Karnataka border

April 08, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials have stepped up vigil along the Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border, covering the villages of V. Kota and Kuppam mandals, to check the incidence of liquor and sand smuggling across the borders.

SEB special enforcement officer Sri Lakshmi inspected the Excise stations in the two mandals on Friday and directed the officials to post strict vigil in border villages and on the highways connected to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. She said that the tri-station junction of the Kuppam division remained vulnerable to sand and liquor smuggling.

The official said that apart from the vigil on the smuggling activity, the SEB staff should focus on curbing the menace of brewing illicit liquor in rural areas. “A series of awareness camps should be conducted in the villages which are prone to the brewing of illicit liquor,” Ms. Sri Lakshmi said.

The SEB special officer inspected the records in the Excise stations and sought the staff to properly maintain the sentry registers and general diaries.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.