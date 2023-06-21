Liquor smuggled from Haryana worth ₹17 lakh seized, one arrested

June 21, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), conducted a raid on a house and seized 728 bottles of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL), smuggled from Haryana, said NTR District Special Enforcement Officer (DSEO), K.V. Ramakrishna Prasad.

The SEB police arrested the smuggler, Jonnalagadda Leela Kumar, who was maintaining the liquor stock, the DSEO said at a press conference here on June 21.

On a tip-off, the District Task Force team led by SEB CI, N. Nixon and officer, Dega Prabhakar, conducted raid on the house of Leela Kumar, in Srinivas Nagar Bank Colony, and seized about 25 brands of liquor, Mr. Prasad said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The accused sold a few bottles in retail. We are trying to find out the origin and the bulk customers, if any from AP in the racket,” the DSEO said.

Leela Kumar was procuring liquor of different brands at lesser price from Haryana and was selling the same at higher rates in AP. H brought liquor stocks twice earlier, said Mr. Prabhakar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT