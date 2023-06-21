ADVERTISEMENT

Liquor smuggled from Haryana worth ₹17 lakh seized, one arrested

June 21, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The SEB police arrested the smuggler, Jonnalagadda Leela Kumar, who was maintaining the liquor stock

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB-Kakinada) ASP G.Prem Kajal displays fake labels of Andhra Pradesh liquor brands seized in a raid at a press conference in Kakinada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), conducted a raid on a house and seized 728 bottles of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL), smuggled from Haryana, said NTR District Special Enforcement Officer (DSEO), K.V. Ramakrishna Prasad.

The SEB police arrested the smuggler, Jonnalagadda Leela Kumar, who was maintaining the liquor stock, the DSEO said at a press conference here on June 21.

On a tip-off, the District Task Force team led by SEB CI, N. Nixon and officer, Dega Prabhakar, conducted raid on the house of Leela Kumar, in Srinivas Nagar Bank Colony, and seized about 25 brands of liquor, Mr. Prasad said.

“The accused sold a few bottles in retail. We are trying to find out the origin and the bulk customers, if any from AP in the racket,” the DSEO said.

Leela Kumar was procuring liquor of different brands at lesser price from Haryana and was selling the same at higher rates in AP. H brought liquor stocks twice earlier, said Mr. Prabhakar.

