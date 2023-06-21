HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Liquor smuggled from Haryana worth ₹17 lakh seized, one arrested

The SEB police arrested the smuggler, Jonnalagadda Leela Kumar, who was maintaining the liquor stock

June 21, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB-Kakinada) ASP G.Prem Kajal displays fake labels of Andhra Pradesh liquor brands seized in a raid at a press conference in Kakinada on Tuesday.

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB-Kakinada) ASP G.Prem Kajal displays fake labels of Andhra Pradesh liquor brands seized in a raid at a press conference in Kakinada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), conducted a raid on a house and seized 728 bottles of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL), smuggled from Haryana, said NTR District Special Enforcement Officer (DSEO), K.V. Ramakrishna Prasad.

The SEB police arrested the smuggler, Jonnalagadda Leela Kumar, who was maintaining the liquor stock, the DSEO said at a press conference here on June 21.

On a tip-off, the District Task Force team led by SEB CI, N. Nixon and officer, Dega Prabhakar, conducted raid on the house of Leela Kumar, in Srinivas Nagar Bank Colony, and seized about 25 brands of liquor, Mr. Prasad said.

“The accused sold a few bottles in retail. We are trying to find out the origin and the bulk customers, if any from AP in the racket,” the DSEO said.

Leela Kumar was procuring liquor of different brands at lesser price from Haryana and was selling the same at higher rates in AP. H brought liquor stocks twice earlier, said Mr. Prabhakar.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Haryana

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.