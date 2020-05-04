‘Liquor shops reopened as per norms’

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana on Monday alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and former Minister for Finance Yanamala Ramakrishnudu had put the State in financial distress and were now trying to tarnish the image of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government notwithstanding its efforts to help all sections of society during the lockdown period.

Mr. Satyanarayana reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Vizianagaram district and later spoke to media here on Monday.

Violators warned

“The opposition party is making allegations over the reopening of liquor shops. The government allowed them only in line with the relaxation given by the Centre. It does not want to to make money with the sale of liquor since it is committed to making Andhra Pradesh a liquor-free State in a phased manner,” he said.

The Minister further said that the State government has allowed opening of all shops and business establishments between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. and relaxed norms with regard to private transport.

“Private cars and autorickshaws can ply till 7 p.m. with one or two persons on board. Maintaining social distancing and wearing of mask are compulsory. The Police Department is given power to take action on persons who violate the COVID-19 protocol,” the Minister added.