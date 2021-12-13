Liquor shop robbed, watchman murdered

A watchman of a government-run liquor shop was reportedly murdered and the liquor stocks burgled, at Velagaleru village of G. Kondur mandal in Krishna district.

Somaiah (63) was found dead near the shop on Sunday. His head was smashed with a boulder and the shutter of the shop was found open. The deceased hailed from Velagaleru village.

“Miscreants might have killed Somaiah with a boulder and taken away the liquor stocks. They covered the body with a blanket,” police said.

Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu and Krishna Central Crime Station (CCS) DSP Murali rushed to the crime scene.

A CLUES team and sniffer dog squads were deployed at the spot and they are in the process of collecting evidence, Mr. Srinivasulu said.

Ten teams formed

“The manager of the liquor shop had taken the cash with him on Saturday night. According to the shop superviser, 96 bottles of liquor are missing,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal said.

The body was shifted to the Government Hospital mortuary. Ten special teams have been constituted to trace and nab the accused, the SP said.

“We picked up some law and order suspects and criminals and are questioning them,” Mr. Kaushal said.