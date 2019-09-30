Andhra Pradesh

Liquor shop near temple opposed

Several residents of China Bazaar and members of Sri Kanyakaparameswari temple here on Monday urged Collector J. Niwas to stop the establishment of a liquor shop near the temple.

Temple renovation committee chairman T. Vallabha Satyanarayana, Tammana Bhaskar, members S.S. Gupta, Pusarla Nagesh, Mamidipaka Sudhakara Rao and others submitted a memorandum to officials during Spandana grievance programme.

They said that Kanyakaparameswari temples were recognised by the government long ago and permission should not be given for liquor shops near religious structures.

District Revenue Officer B. Dayanidhi directed the Excise and Prohibition Department to submit a detailed report on the issue since many sections of society were objecting to the setting up of the liquor shop.

