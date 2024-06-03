ADVERTISEMENT

Liquor sales touch record-high of ₹5 crore in Kurnool on June 2

Updated - June 03, 2024 07:33 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 07:31 pm IST - KURNOOL

In anticipation of the closure of shops from Monday to Wednesday due to vote counting on June 4, consumers rush to stock up on alcohol

The Hindu Bureau

Liquor sales in the district hit a record high on June 2 (Sunday) as consumers rushed to stock up following the Election Commission’s decision to close liquor shops for three days from Monday to Wednesday, in light of the vote-counting process on June 4 (Tuesday).

The Excise Department reported a significant increase in liquor sales, amounting to a total of ₹5 crore on Sunday alone. The district has 175 government-run liquor shops and 49 bars.

In preparation for counting day, the District Collector and District Electoral Officer (DEO), G. Srijana, ordered the cessation of liquor sales, and it was expected that liquor sales in the district would exceed ₹5 crore on the preceding Sunday. Liquor shops were closed on Sunday night and are set to reopen on the morning of June 6th.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US