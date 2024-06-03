GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Liquor sales touch record-high of ₹5 crore in Kurnool on June 2

In anticipation of the closure of shops from Monday to Wednesday due to vote counting on June 4, consumers rush to stock up on alcohol

Updated - June 03, 2024 07:33 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 07:31 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Liquor sales in the district hit a record high on June 2 (Sunday) as consumers rushed to stock up following the Election Commission’s decision to close liquor shops for three days from Monday to Wednesday, in light of the vote-counting process on June 4 (Tuesday).

The Excise Department reported a significant increase in liquor sales, amounting to a total of ₹5 crore on Sunday alone. The district has 175 government-run liquor shops and 49 bars.

In preparation for counting day, the District Collector and District Electoral Officer (DEO), G. Srijana, ordered the cessation of liquor sales, and it was expected that liquor sales in the district would exceed ₹5 crore on the preceding Sunday. Liquor shops were closed on Sunday night and are set to reopen on the morning of June 6th.

