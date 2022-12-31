ADVERTISEMENT

Liquor sale timings extended in A.P. for two days

December 31, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Bars and restaurants and wine shops across the State have their cash registers ringing on the New Year eve as revellers started making beeline to those outlets well before the clock struck 12 midnight. Then came the good news that the government gave them permission to let the retail sales of booze go late into the night on December 31, 2002 and January 1, 2023. 

These two days, bars and restaurants can sell liquor till 1 a.m. while the wine shops can do so till 12 O’ clock against the normal closing timings of 12 O’ clock and 9 p.m. respectively. 

Orders for extending the schedules have been issued by AP State Beverages Corporation, which duly cautioned the Special Enforcement Bureau against the likely spurt in sale of spurious liquor in the run-up to Sankranti festival. The daily liquor sales in early January are expected to be as high as ₹100 crore. 

