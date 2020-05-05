Liquor price hike a step towards graded prohibition: Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the decision to jack up the prices of liquor by 75% and reduce the number of liquor shops by 20% has been taken to discourage consumption of liquor.

During a videoconference with the district Collectors and Superintendents of Police on Tuesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said his government had reduced the number of liquor shops by 33% during the last 15 months.

Permit rooms

“We have banned permit rooms and disbanded with the 43,000 belt shops. With an aim of implementing prohibition in a graded manner, the government has taken over the sale of liquor and reduced the business hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. I am also instructing the Collectors and SPs to initiate strict measures to prohibit any inter-State movement of liquor,” the Chief Minister said.

Sand mafia

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was also particular that sand be made available to all, and wanted that the Collectors and SPs clamp down on sand mafia.

“I will gauge the performance of the Collectors and SPs in controlling the sand mafia. Action will be taken if there are any violations. Ensure that no one is taking advantage and running a cartel of sand contractors. I am particular on this issue and will personally monitor it,” he said.