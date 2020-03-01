Liquor policy ruining people’s lives: TDP

Leaders of Telugu Desam Party(TDP) have come down heavily on the YSR Congress Party government for its alleged ‘anti-poor’ excise policy, and called for a total ban on liquor in the State.

Addressing a media conference here on Saturday, TDP district unit official spokesman Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy alleged that the State is ruining the health of people as they were forced to consume cheap liquor following removal of reputed brands of liquor hitherto available in the shops.

“The poor quality of locally-manufactured liquor being sold in the range of ₹90 to ₹120 is affecting the health of the people,” he said, alleging that there was a nexus between ruling the partymen and manufacturers.

Consumer charges from ₹10 to ₹25 from tipplers were being pocketed by ruling party MLAs as the excise department staff allegedly remained mute spectators. “The day is not far off when the number of vithanthu(widow) pensions goes up,” he said.

He disputed the government’s claim that there was a reduction in consumption of liquor and said illicit liquor thrived going by the sale of palm jaggery.