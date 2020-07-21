Liquor outlets potential hotspots, says TDP MLA

TDP legislator P.V.G.R. Naidu (Gana Babu) has questioned the necessity of opening liquor outlets at a time when COVID-19 is spreading rapidly. Complaining about the overcrowding at the liquor outlets, he asked the government to take a decision on the matter forthwith.

In an open letter to Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, Mr. Gana Babu said a number of shopkeepers, commercial establishments have restricted timings in the wake of increase in cases.

He said owners of these shops are using sanitisers, making masks compulsory and are avoiding crowding by restricting customers, despite losses in the business. In sharp contrast, queue lines are witnessed near government-owned liquor outlets, but no safety precautions are being taken.

Plight of non-COVID patients

The MLA said people in his constituency are being put to to inconvenience and are questioning the need to open liquor outlets in such a situation.

Mr. Gana Babu alleged that a number of private hospitals in Vizag are not offering treatment for COVID. Even people with other health issues were being asked to undergo COVID test first. He asked the government to take appropriate steps so that the private hospitals start treating COVID patients. He decried the government’s decision to increase taxes on petrol and diesel.